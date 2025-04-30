Such comparison is what Pak makes: Shahnawaz Hussain slams Cong leader for calling RSS 'India’s Hamas'

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain has sharply criticised Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak for her controversial social media post comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to global terrorist outfits like Hamas and ISIS.

Calling her remarks "unfortunate" and "shameful," Hussain accused the Congress party of lowering the political discourse even at a time when the country should be united in the face of terrorism.

“It is very unfortunate that such a petty and disgraceful comment was made about the RSS. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is a patriotic organisation that loves this country and is willing to lay down its life for it. This kind of comparison is something Pakistan makes. Now Congress is doing it for political scoring. This is deeply regrettable,” said Hussain.

His remarks came in response to a post by Ragini Nayak on X where she replied to a list comparing terror groups in different countries. The original post ended with, “India has Congress.” Nayak responded: “Correction… India has RSS!!!” a remark that quickly drew sharp criticism from the BJP.

Separately, Shahnawaz Hussain also weighed in on Prime Minister Modi's statement granting the Indian armed forces a "free hand" to respond to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians dead. He reaffirmed the nation's faith in the leadership and the military.

“The entire country trusts the Prime Minister, and the Prime Minister trusts our armed forces. The public stands united with the government. Many political parties have indeed expressed solidarity, but Congress is still engaging in mischief,” he claimed.

Referring to a recent incident where Congress-linked posters appeared attacking the Prime Minister, Hussain remarked: “The Congress party even put up derogatory posters about the Prime Minister, which shows their true intentions. They may have deleted those posters, but the damage to the nation's sentiments is already done.”

Earlier, PM Modi had declared that India has the national resolve to deliver a "crushing blow to terrorism" and gave the armed forces full operational freedom to determine the timing, method, and targets of retaliation.

