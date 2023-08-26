Police search for stolen shoes of judge's son in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Police have launched a probe to find a pair of shoes of a judge's son, which was stolen from outside a temple in Jaipur.

Jagendra Kumar Aggarwal, a judge in the Alwar POCSO Court No. 1, had sent a missing complaint for a pair of shoes through post which was received at the Manak Chowk police station on Friday.

The police are now scanning the CCTV footage from the area where the incident took place.

On August 20, Aggarwal’s relatives had organised a programme at the Brij Nidhi temple located in the Chandni Chowk area of Jaipur. Aggarwal had come to attend the programme with his wife and son -- Krishna -- in the evening.

Krishna, who wore a pair of Reebok shoes that cost about Rs 10,000, had kept it near the temple steps. However, the footwear was missing when they came out of the temple after the event.

Further investigation is underway.

