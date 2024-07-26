UP Police & PAC to prioritise Agniveers: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, July 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath On Friday announced that Agniveers will receive preference in recruitment for the UP Police and PAC force after completing their service.

He emphasised that the country would benefit from having trained and disciplined young soldiers like Agniveers. The Chief Minister made these comments to the media at his official residence in the evening, before heading to New Delhi for the NITI Aayog meeting.

Chief Minister Adityanath slammed the opposition’s position on the Agniveer issue, asserting, “The opponents’ role is to obstruct progress and spread rumours about every effort toward reform and advancement.”

He highlighted that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has risen to become the world's fifth-largest economy.

“Significant reforms have been implemented over the last 10 years,” the CM noted, adding that the country is progressing towards self-reliance in modernising the Indian Army and its equipment.

Emphasising the importance of periodic reforms for setting new standards of progress and prosperity, CM Adityanath stated, “Over the past decade, significant reforms have been implemented across various sectors. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, efforts have been made to elevate India’s economy to a leading position, making it the fifth-largest economy in the world.”

He added: “As we achieve new levels of prosperity, we must also prioritise national security. Whether it's advancing self-reliance in the military and its equipment or making prompt decisions for modernisation, India now possesses some of the most advanced fighter planes.”

The Chief Minister noted that the Defence Industrial Corridor is being developed in both Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with investments amounting to thousands of crores in the six nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

He highlighted notable advancements, such as the efforts of Bharat Dynamics Limited and progress in developing the BrahMos missile, which represents a significant leap forward. The army is also making rapid advancements.

He added: “The Agniveer scheme has been introduced in the Indian Army with this vision. There is considerable enthusiasm among the youth for this initiative, with 10 lakh Agniveers preparing to serve as formidable soldiers in the Indian Army.”

Further criticising the opposition, he remarked, “Unfortunately, some political parties prioritise their own interests over the country's welfare. They engage in politics at the nation’s expense, continuously interfering, misleading, and making statements against every reform and advancement. The opposition is persistently misleading the youth on this issue.”

The Chief Minister noted that today’s youth are enthusiastically joining the Agniveer program, and plans are in place to integrate them into paramilitary and civil police roles. He assured that the UP government is committed to providing facilities and giving preference to their recruitment into the UP Police and PAC forces upon their return.

“We will gain from having trained and disciplined youth as Agniveers. Our government is fully committed to this initiative. We should support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign for military reform, recognising its importance for national security,” the Chief Minister said.

