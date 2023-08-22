PMK urges TN govt to save Mettur dam

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to prevent the construction of a dam at Meekdatu by Karnataka.

In a statement issued on Monday, the senior leader said that if a dam is constructed across the Cauvery river in Mekedatu, it would render the 90-year-old Mettur dam useless.

Ramadoss issued the statement on the 90th anniversary of the Mettur dam, which was opened on August 21, 1934.

He said the Mettur dam provides drinking water and is instrumental to the agricultural prosperity of several Tamil Nadu districts.

The PMK leader said that the party will be in the forefront to oppose the construction of Mekedatu dam by Karnataka.

He also said that the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore had opposed the construction of the Mettur dam for decades, but the dam was constructed overcoming all such hurdles.

The PMK founder called upon the state of Tamil Nadu to protest in unison against the construction of the dam in Mekedatu by Karnataka which he claimed would dry up the Mettur dam and thereby lead to loss of water for irrigation in many districts of the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.