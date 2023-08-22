Delhi: Man arrested for staging fake robbery 

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly staging a fake robbery of Rs 2.50 lakh in order to decamp with the money of his employer, an official said on Monday.

The accused identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sawan Park Extension, Ashok Vihar, was not happy with the behaviour of his employer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a complaint was received in which Kumar reported that he works as a driver with one Sumit Gupta, who deals in the business of sewing machines at Shastri Nagar.

"On Friday, at around 2.15 p.m., when he left the residence of his employer on the scooter of Gupta for Shastri Nagar with Rs 2.5 lakh at 56 Bigha Park, his scooter got imbalanced and hit a motorcycle parked nearby," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

"Three persons, standing near that motorcycle, started abusing him and thereafter, beat him up. They further forcibly snatched his mobile phone and took out the purse, containing cash Rs 7,500 and opened the boot and decamped with Rs. 2.5 lakh of his employer," Kalsi said.

During investigation, the complainant was questioned and investigators found that he was not replying to the queries in a confident manner, and he not able to provide information about the alleged accused persons.

When the CCTV footage of the vicinity was analysed, no such incident was found.

"When he was questioned, Kumar said that he was not happy with his employer's behaviour and decided to teach him a lesson," said the DCP.

"Kumar then hatched the plan of fake robbery. His mobile phone, Rs 2.5 lakh, and his purse were recovered from his rented accommodation in Sawan Park Extension, Ashok Vihar," said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.