PM Modi trying to divert attention from governance failure: Congress

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that no one will be spared for the Manipur incident, the Congress took a swipe at him saying that he tried to divert attention from the "colossal governance failures" by equating crimes against women in other states, especially those governed by the opposition while ignoring atrocities on women in states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said, "After more than 1,800 hours of an incomprehensible and unforgivable silence, the Prime Minister finally spoke on Manipur for a sum total of 30 seconds.

"After which, the PM tried to divert attention from the colossal governance failures and the humanitarian tragedy in Manipur by equating crimes against women in other states, especially those governed by the Opposition while ignoring atrocities on women in states like MP, UP and Gujarat," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Slamming the Prime Minister, the Congress leader said that firstly, he (Modi) completely sidestepped the issue of the ongoing ethnic conflict. "He has made no appeal for peace, nor asked for the Chief Minister of Manipur to step down. While he has commented on this one video that has surfaced, this is only one example of the hundreds of incidents of barbaric violence in the state of Manipur," Ramesh said.

He also said that secondly, the Prime Minister tried to equate systemic and ongoing violence in Manipur with cases of crimes against women in other states. "The perpetrators of these crimes have been arrested in Congress-governed states within 24 hours. In Manipur, it took 15 days to register an FIR against unknown persons and today, 64 days later, for the Chief Minister of Manipur to claim that arrests have been made. There has been a complete and total collapse of law and order and administration in Manipur," he said.

"This is too little too late. Mere words won’t do anymore. Actions must speak louder. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister cannot escape accountability. The Chief Minister of Manipur should step down immediately. INDIA will continue to demand answers - to ensure a path towards peace and reconciliation in Manipur," the Congress leader added.

His remarks came after PM Modi on Thursday expressed his pain and anger over the Manipur incident and said the gruesome incident with the women in the Northeastern state is very shameful, and can never be forgiven.

"Today, my heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident of Manipur which has surfaced, for any civilised society, this is a very shameful incident," Modi told reporters in the Parliament House Complex ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session, referring to the horrific video which went viral on social media, of two women being paraded naked in Manipur.

He said, "This incident is an insult for the entire nation as it has shamed 140 crore countrymen. The incident which happened with the women in Manipur can never be forgiven. I assure the countrymen that no one will be spared."

The Prime Minister also urged the Chief Ministers of the states to further strengthen the law and order situation in their respective states.

"I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law and order situation in their respective states, especially for the protection of mother and daughter, and take action against the perpetrators. Whether the incident is of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur or any part of the country, rising above politics, the law and order is important," Modi added.

Even former Union minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram hit back at the Prime Minister saying that he should dismiss the discredited government of Biren Singh and impose President's Rule.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "PM has broken his silence on Manipur. He did not spare a thought for the people of Manipur when he was traveling to the US, France, UAE and to various states in India to inaugurate something or other. I wonder what prompted him to remember Manipur?

"Was it the horrific video of the unspeakable crime against the women of Manipur? Was it the Supreme Court taking cognizance of the massive violation of human rights in Manipur? The first thing that the PM should do is to dismiss the discredited government of Biren Singh and impose President's Rule," he said.

