PM Modi shaped India's new doctrine, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, May 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, saying he has shaped India’s new doctrine.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President posted on X that Prime Minister Modi’s address was a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and a clear message of strength to the world.

Chief Minister Naidu said that the Prime Minister didn't just speak but shaped India's new doctrine.

“It's Buddha Purnima today, and we remember the path to peace. But, as history teaches us, lasting peace is secured through strength. We walk the path to peace, but we also practise Zero Tolerance towards terrorism,” said Naidu, whose party is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

“Today, India commands global respect for both -- its ancient spiritual heritage and cutting-edge modern capabilities. During Operation Sindoor, we successfully deployed indigenously developed drones and weapons to destroy key infrastructure that fuelled state-sponsored terrorism across the border. Our Made-in-India defence technology has shown our readiness for modern warfare to protect our nation, making every Indian proud,” said Naidu.

“Under PM Modi's leadership, our nation stands tall, peaceful in intention, formidable in might, and unshakable in purpose. As Indians, we shall stay united and always put the Nation First,” he added.

Earlier, while reacting to ‘Operation Sindoor’, Naidu said with pride, he salutes the brave warriors of the Indian Armed Forces for swiftly avenging the Pahalgam terror attack. “With their unmatched bravery and precision, they have again demonstrated that our nation will defend itself with iron will,” he stated.

“Wow! What a powerful message by Hon PM ji to the entire Bharat and to the International Community on Operation Sindoor,” wrote Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in his reaction to the Prime Minister’s speech.

The Jana Sena Party leader mentioned the PM’s quote, “Terror and talks don’t go together, Terror and trade don’t go together, Blood and water don’t flow together”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.