PM Modi’s golden decade a vision for strong, developed India: TN BJP

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader A.N.S. Prasad said the remarkable progress achieved during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11-year tenure stands as a model of governance and development.

The BJP leader called on Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, to reflect on the achievements of the BJP-led Central government and draw lessons from its transformative vision for India.

According to Prasad, the Modi era has restored India’s pride and international standing after decades of corruption and policy paralysis under successive Congress governments. Drawing inspiration from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of integral humanism, and the ethical wisdom of Thirukkural, PM Modi has redefined governance with a focus on justice, morality, and transparency.

Despite what he called relentless misinformation campaigns by the Congress party, Prasad emphasised that PM Modi has successfully countered caste and communal divisions and instead built a strong, united India.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of engaging in divisive politics, contrasting it with Modi’s government. The Modi government has launched several groundbreaking initiatives aimed at uplifting the poor and marginalised.

The BJP leader said Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana brought millions into the banking system, ensuring financial inclusion at an unprecedented scale. Prasad said, “Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Aimed at providing affordable housing for all, and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana has focused on skilling India’s youth for better employment opportunities."

He said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Namami Gange Programme strengthened sanitation infrastructure and protected India’s cultural and ecological heritage. Under Modi’s leadership, Parliament has passed several landmark legislations, Prasad said, and added that Goods and Services Tax (GST) simplified the complex tax regime, improving ease of doing business.

He added, “Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) helped tackle non-performing assets and reform financial discipline.

The senior BJP leader said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) provided a path to citizenship for persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries.

He said that initiatives such as “Make in India” and “Startup India ” have energised the manufacturing and entrepreneurial ecosystems. The Atal Innovation Mission and the National Education Policy are laying the groundwork for an innovation-driven, knowledge-based economy.

The BJP leader said that Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has provided crucial insurance support to farmers, while infrastructure modernisation, particularly in the railways, has boosted national connectivity and efficiency.

Prasad highlighted the Modi government’s roadmap for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. This includes key reforms such as One Nation, One Election -- a proposal to streamline India’s electoral calendar.

He also said that the 2025 Census is aimed at a critical data-gathering exercise to guide future policymaking.

The BJP leader added that the Narendra Modi government continued its focus on integral humanism, ensuring that economic progress is balanced with social and cultural development.

Prasad praised the Modi government’s decisive stance on national security, noting India’s proactive military operations against terrorism. He specifically cited Operation Sindhoor, a successful surgical strike that demonstrated India’s resolve against cross-border threats. Since 2014, multiple such operations have been authorised, reaffirming India’s status as a sovereign nation unwilling to tolerate terrorism. The valour of the Indian Armed Forces, Prasad said, continues to inspire national pride and unity.

As India strides towards 2047, the centenary of its Independence, Prasad asserted that the Modi government’s policies reflect a clear, unwavering vision for inclusive and sustainable development. The emphasis on good governance, technological advancement, and national unity has set the foundation for India to emerge as a global leader, Prasad said.

He concluded by stating that the Modi government’s track record should serve as a lesson for Congress and Rahul Gandhi -- a demonstration of how visionary leadership, rooted in ethical principles and national interest, can transform a country and inspire future generations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.