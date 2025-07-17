PM Modi’s Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to benefit 1.7crore farmers: TN BJP

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP senior leader and party spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has hailed the recently launched PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana as a revolutionary step that will redefine India’s agricultural future.

Calling it a “pioneering agricultural revitalisation initiative”, Prasad said the scheme will set new global standards in farming practices and improve the lives of millions dependent on agriculture.

Launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme has been approved by the Union Cabinet with a substantial annual allocation of Rs 24,000 crore for six years, beginning with the Union Budget 2025-26. It aims to uplift 1.7 crore farmers and impact over 20 crore rural Indians who rely on agriculture for their livelihood.

“The Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana will usher in an era of innovation, renaissance, and growth in India’s farm sector,” said Prasad.

“It is a shining example of the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment to empowering farmers and transforming India into a self-reliant, developed nation by 2047,” he said.

A key highlight of the scheme is its integrated approach. It will converge 36 existing schemes and be implemented in 100 districts across the country. The targeted districts are characterised by low crop productivity, moderate crop density, and below-average credit penetration -- areas that are often left behind in mainstream agricultural development.

The scheme focuses on promoting crop diversification, sustainable agricultural practices, post-harvest storage, and improved irrigation facilities. It also aims to introduce modern farming technologies and bridge the gap between potential and actual farm productivity, thereby increasing farmers’ incomes and improving their quality of life.

“The Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana is not just a policy; it is a mission to empower the backbone of our nation -- the farmers,” said Prasad.

“It will bring renewed confidence and hope to agricultural communities and pave the way for a prosperous and resilient rural India,” he said.

With its long-term vision and strategic planning, the scheme is expected to be a cornerstone in India’s journey towards agricultural excellence, making the country a global powerhouse in sustainable farming.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.