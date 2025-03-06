PM Modi’s approval ratings remain strong, women outnumber men in support

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to remain consistent in his performance and popularity, in his third tenure, with over 70 per cent women affirming their support to his governance, said a survey by Ipsos IndiaBus PM Approval Rating.

The findings mean that out of 10 respondents, more than 7 women are convinced and content with Modi government’s performance.

Interestingly, as per the leading rating agency, women have outnumbered men in showcasing their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s performance, as 72 per cent female respondents have endorsed his governance as against 64 per cent male respondents.

The findings assume significance as it shows increasing and widening support from women, as compared to previous surveys.

The Centre’s focus on women empowerment via schemes like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', proposing reservation for women via 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' and shaping the economy with ‘women-led development’ approach are believed to have mobilised greater support from women.

In terms of regional representation, PM Modi’s appeal and charisma remains intact in Northern and Western zones while in Southern zones it seems to have taken a dip.

People from North zone have given 86 per cent approval, Western zone 74 per cent while those from Southern region gave 32 per cent approval.

The areas where the Modi government seems to have excelled in ratings include education, sanitation & cleanliness, healthcare system and others. The areas where public opinion remained divided on performance indicators included pollution, poverty, inflation, unemployment and corruption.

In terms of the pecking order, the approval for the Modi government on various parameters stood at 65 per cent in education, 49 per cent in sanitation and cleanliness and 42 per cent in healthcare.

On other factors like poverty, inflation and unemployment, the government didn’t receive positive feedback.

Sharing his inputs on this, Parijat Chakraborty, group service line leader, Ipsos India said, “Views remain divided almost equally among those who approve, segment with neutral views and those disapproving. Some of these issues are niggling due to global factors and impact, as India is not insulated to global economic slowdown, global inflationary conditions and global job cuts.’

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.