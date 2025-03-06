IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad rope in Wiaan Mulder as replacement for injured Brydon Carse

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) England pacer Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to an injury. He will be replaced by South Africa's pace-bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) squad. Mulder will join SRH for Rs 75 lakh. He has played 11 T20Is in addition to 18 Tests and 25 ODIs. He has picked up 60 wickets in international cricket and has scored 970 international runs.

The all-rounder was also part of South Africa's Champions Trophy campaign, which ended with a semifinal loss to New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday. In three matches in the tournament, Mulder picked six wickets, including 3-25 against England in Karachi in a Group B encounter.

The 27-year-old will feature in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season after playing for Durban's Super Giants in the SA 2025. He went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega-auction in Jeddah last year.

On the other hand, Carse was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for his base price of Rs 1 crore in the auction but experienced a flare-up of a long-standing left toe issue during the white-ball series in India. Although briefly managed, the injury resurfaced during the Champions Trophy opener against Australia, in which he conceded 69 runs in seven overs. As the condition worsened, he was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

The Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers finished as runners-up in the last edition of the IPL, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash. He missed the Champions Trophy due to a left ankle niggle following Australia's 3-1 victory over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Sydney. Cummins, who missed the recent tour of Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy due to the birth of his child and an injury, confirmed his availability for the mega T20 spectacle, starting with the clash between KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.