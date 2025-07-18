PM Modi in Motihari outlines Centre's vision for developed Bihar; lays, inaugurates Rs 7,217cr-worth projects (Ld)

Patna, July 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth Rs 7,217 crore during a massive rally at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to transforming Bihar into a developed state.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of a “Developed Bihar for a Developed India”, stating that rapid development is possible because the Centre and Bihar government are working together.

During the UPA government’s tenure, Bihar received only Rs 2 lakh crore, which he termed as political revenge against the state government.

“In 2014, you gave me the opportunity to serve at the Centre. After that, I ended this politics of revenge. In 10 years of NDA, the amount given for Bihar’s development is many times more,” he said.

PM Modi said: “From this land of Bihar, I pledged Operation Sindoor, and today, the entire world is witnessing its success. This is a new India that will move heaven and earth to punish the enemies of Mother India.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the global rise of eastern nations, stating: “Just as eastern countries are advancing globally, this is the era for India’s eastern states to lead in development.”

He envisioned “Motihari to be known like Mumbai in the west, opportunities in Gaya like Gurugram, Industrial development in Patna like Pune, growth in Santhal Pargana like Surat, tourism records in Jalpaiguri and Jajpur like Jaipur and progress in Birbhum like Bengaluru".

PM Modi also reminded the people of Bihar’s past under the RJD-Congress combine, stating that corruption and development had pushed the state into despair.

“Bihar is the land of heroes who make the impossible possible. You freed this land from the shackles of RJD and Congress, making the impossible possible,” he said.

PM Modi said, over the last 11 years, more than 4 crore houses have been built under PM Awas Yojana, with 60 lakh houses in Bihar alone, including 3 lakh pucca houses in Motihari district.

“During the RJD-Congress rule, even painting houses was avoided due to fear of eviction. Today, the poor are living with dignity in pucca houses,” he said.

PM Modi accused Congress and RJD of misusing the name of the poor, Dalits, backward, and tribals for politics, stating:

“They neither give people outside their family the right to equality nor respect. The arrogance of these people is evident to the entire Bihar. We must protect Bihar from their evil intentions,” he said.

PM Modi credited Bihar’s mothers and sisters for the state’s progress, stating they understand the importance of the NDA’s initiatives.

“Our vision is Prosperous Bihar, Employment for Every Youth! Rapid efforts have been made to ensure maximum employment opportunities for Bihar’s youth within the state,” PM Modi said.

He praised Nitish Kumar’s government for transparent government appointments and new employment resolutions, with the Centre providing full support.

PM Modi said: “Left Wing Extremism, which kept districts like Champaran, Aurangabad, Gaya, and Jamui behind for years, is now counting its last breaths. We are determined to make India completely free from Naxalism.”

Highlighting Bihar’s economic potential, PM Modi said: “Bihar has neither a lack of strength nor resources. We have increased Makhana prices by linking farmers to big markets, and we are forming a Makhana Board.”

The Prime Minister also noted Champaran’s spiritual significance, referencing the Ram-Janaki Path, which will pass through 70 ghats in Motihari, Kesaria, Chakia, and Madhuban, while a new railway line from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya will enable devotees to travel for darshan.

