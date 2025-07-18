Heavy rain in Hyderabad hits normal life

Hyderabad, July 18 (IANS) Heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad and the outskirts on Friday, throwing normal life out of gear.

The rains left roads inundated in many areas, disrupting vehicular traffic. Motorists faced hardships due to water stagnation at several points.

A massive traffic jam was seen on the Biodiversity Park-IKEA road in the information technology corridor.

Heavy downpour led to a traffic gridlock on the busy Miyapur-Kondapur road. Vehicles were moving at a snail’s pace on the HITEC City-Housing Board stretch.

Roads turned into a cesspool in central parts of Hyderabad like Nampally, Abids, Koti, Chanderghat, Basheerbagh, Hyderguda, Lakdi Ka Pul, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Begumpet, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

Alwal, Trimulgery, Boenpalli, Maredpalli, Tarnaka, Musheerabad, Habsiguda, Uppal and other areas in Secunderabad saw heavy downpour.

Rains also lashed Kukatpally, Miyapur, Moosapet, Qutbullapur, Rajendranagar, Nacharam, LB Nagar, Hayatnagar, Dilsukhnagar, Abdullahpurmet and other areas on the outskirts.

People returning from offices and workplaces and children heading home from schools, were caught in huge traffic jams.

Small vendors on the roads were the worst affected due to the heavy rains. Personnel of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) were trying to clear water stagnation on roads.

HYDRAA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath said that heavy rain is most likely to occur across the HYDRAA area (GHMC+ up to ORR). He advised citizens to check for traffic congestion on their route before leaving for their destination. He urged them to follow the guidelines of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Several parts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts bordering Hyderabad also recorded heavy rainfall.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society, Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district recorded maximum rainfall of 85.3 mm from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maredpally in Hyderabad recorded rainfall of 76.3 mm. The rainfall was 73.5 mm at Malkajgiri in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Office has issued an orange (be prepared) warning to Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts. It issued a yellow (be updated) warning to several districts.

