PM Modi-led govt writing a new script of transformation in LWE-hit Chhattisgarh

Mohbhattha (Chhattisgarh), March 30 (IANS) The Mohbhattha region marked by the unrest and turmoil of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) for year, is now witnessing a profound transformation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is scripting a new era of peace and development.

The key sectors of development -- roads, railways, and power plants are reshaping the narrative of a state long overshadowed by ill-policies that fuelled conflict.

Speaking at a public gathering in Mohbhattha village, Bilaspur district, PM Modi criticised the Congress for policies he claimed had stifled development and fostered an environment where LWE thrived.

PM Modi emphasised the BJP's commitment to fulfilling promises, asserting that the party's development and welfare initiatives have earned the trust of the people.

He highlighted the significant achievement of providing three lakh families with new homes during Navratri and New Year, a significant step in the pledge to construct 18 lakh houses.

This initiative has brought hope and dignity to tribal regions like Bastar and Surguja, where generations have lived in deprivation.

"We do not make only homes, we build lives,” PM Modi asserted.

These homes, equipped with modern amenities such as sanitation, electricity, gas, and water, symbolise empowerment through schemes of a welfare democratic government, particularly for women, as many are registered in their names, he further said.

The housing project not only uplifts communities but also stimulates local economies, creating jobs and opportunities for labourers, masons, and shopkeepers.

PM Modi's vision for Chhattisgarh reflects a broader commitment to progress, replacing the shadows of conflict with the promise of development.

The state's journey from strife to stability underscores the transformative power of infrastructure and welfare policies, paving the way for a brighter future.

Chhattisgarh is experiencing a transformation that aims to elevate the state into a modern, developed region.

Once plagued by the shadows of LWE, the state now embraces progress through sweeping initiatives across housing, infrastructure, energy, education, and connectivity.

The BJP government asserts its commitment to fulfilling promises, as evidenced by bonuses to paddy farmers, increased MSP (minimum support price), and transparent recruitment examinations. Such endeavours have reportedly fortified public trust, as reflected even in local electoral triumphs.

The year 2025 is heralded as the silver jubilee of Chhattisgarh and the centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, celebrated as "Atal Nirman Year".

The government underscores its dedication to development, contrasting its efforts with the alleged malfeasance of previous Congress-led governments and its administrations, PM Modi told the gathering.

Infrastructure projects inaugurated on Sunday and envisioned are part of a resolute commitment to progress.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the need for a fast-pace of development, empowerment, and the fulfillment of promises.

The Prime Minister also dedicated development projects worth Rs 33,700 crore to Chhattisgarh in key sectors of development; power, oil and gas, rail, road, education, and housing.

Major initiatives include the Sipat Super Thermal Power Project (800MW) and Chhattisgarh's First Super Critical Thermal Power Project (2x660MW), advancing energy efficiency and self-reliance.

Projects like the City Gas Distribution and Visakh-Raipur Pipeline aim to provide cleaner energy and support India’s net-zero emission goals.

Rail infrastructure is set to improve with seven new projects and three completed ones, totaling 219 km, alongside electrification of the state's rail network.

Road projects will enhance connectivity to tribal and industrial areas. In education, the PM SHRI Schools modernisation and Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Raipur will ensure better education access and monitoring.

Under PMAY-G, three lakh rural households will gain new homes, symbolising enhanced living standards. These efforts collectively emphasise sustainable growth, empowerment, and holistic regional development.

From tribal empowerment to energy advancement and education reforms, these key-sector projects are set to turn Chhattisgarh into an example of progress, fostering peace, prosperity, and innovation.

PM Modi’s vision underscores a future where development bridges past challenges, heralding a new chapter of transformation for the state.

The event also had a personal touch of PM Modi as he acknowledged a young girl’s painting, symbolising his connection with the people and their aspirations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.