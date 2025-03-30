Bengal youth killed in Odisha train accident was sole earning member of his family

Kolkata, March 30 (IANS) Suvankar Roy (22), the lone casualty in the derailment of the Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express near Cuttack in Odisha on Sunday, was the sole earning member in his family, as per one of his relatives.

A resident of Netaji Road-Madhyapara in Alipurduar, West Bengal, Roy was returning home from Bengaluru with his mother Chitra Roy when the accident occurred. At least 11 coaches were thrown off the tracks.

According to officials in Alipurduar, Chitra suffered from a heart ailment and Suvankar had taken her to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. They had confirmed tickets in the B6 Third AC coach on the train. The exact nature of injuries suffered by the youth is yet to be ascertained. His body was sent for an autopsy, and the report is awaited.

Meanwhile, a distraught Chitra is being helped back by other passengers to Alipurduar on a special train. The train is also carrying a coffin, with Roy's mortal remains inside. Amarjit Gautam, divisional railway manager of the Alipurduar division, has said that 34 passengers of the train, including Roy and his mother, were to get off at the New Alipurduar station.

"I spoke to my sister-in-law around noon. She informed me about the accident. She also said that Suvankar is missing. However, we came to know that we would never see him alive again," Roy's paternal aunt Manju Roy said.

His uncle, Bimal Roy, said that Roy lost his father at an early age. He was now working at a factory nearby to take care of his family.

As per reports, eight persons were also injured in the train accident that reportedly took place at around 11:54 a.m.

District Magistrate of Cuttack, Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, said that officials have begun an inquiry into the incident.

"One person has died in the incident... 8 people injured needed a referral and have been shifted...An inquiry is being done into the incident," he told reporters.

