Maninderjit Singh Bedi takes charge as Punjab’s new Advocate General

Chandigarh, March 30 (IANS) Maninderjit Singh Bedi officially assumed charge as the Advocate General of Punjab on Sunday at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The appointment follows a formal decision by the Punjab government earlier in the day, recognising Bedi’s vast experience in legal matters and his previous contributions to the state’s legal framework.

Before his appointment as Advocate General, Bedi served as the Additional Advocate General of Punjab. He is a law graduate from Punjabi University, Patiala, and has held various distinguished positions throughout his career.

Remarkably, he also served as the Administrator General and Official Trustee of the Government of Punjab.

Upon assuming office, Bedi expressed his gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for entrusting him with such a prestigious responsibility.

“I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to serve the state of Punjab in this critical role. I will dedicate myself to ensuring that the state’s legal interests are robustly represented and protected,” he said.

Bedi pointed out that his top priority would be to defend Punjab’s rights and interests with commitment and integrity. He assured that he would work tirelessly to strengthen the state’s legal position in all matters, focusing on upholding justice and fairness.

The role of the Advocate General is of immense importance, as it involves representing the state government in various legal proceedings and providing legal advice to the government on constitutional matters, public interest cases, and legislative affairs.

With Bedi's extensive experience in legal matters, his appointment is expected to bring a seasoned approach to the state’s legal landscape, say officials.

According to a government press release, his appointment has been met with optimism, as he is expected to further enhance the legal representation of Punjab, ensuring that the state’s legal matters are handled with the utmost expertise and professionalism.

