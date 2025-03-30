Vyom Yadav & Sanchi Bindra shed light on their film 'Mannu Kya Karegga'

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actors Vyom Yadav and Sanchi Bindra will soon be seen in the film 'Mannu Kya Karegga'.

When asked about the genre of the movie, Sanchi told IANS, "It's a coming-of-age love story- it has a little bit of everything- it is romantic, it has drama, it has a lot of good songs."

Vyom pitched in saying, "It is whatever you want out of the film- we are serving it to you on a silver platter. But honestly, in a single line, I would say- it's a coming-of-age heartbreak wherein a guy finds out what he wants to do with his life after he goes through a heartbreak. He is like every 20-year-old out there right now."

Talking about the struggles faced by them as new comers Vyom revealed, "As a child, I have always dreamed of being in front of the camera. I just wake up every day with the thought 'aaj Vyom kya Karega' (what will Vyom do today) and being in the industry is like genuinely such a warm feeling - this is something that I always wanted to do as a child- so this is just a blessing honestly."

Sanchi added, "I think it's a dream come true and ever since we started working on the film everybody has been so welcoming including Sanjay sir, Jannat mam, Vivek sir - everybody is so warm and welcoming that we never felt intimidated. I think we were waiting for this for such a long time that it was just like- yes! this is finally happening."

Made under the direction of Ssanjay Tripaathy, 'Mannu Kya Karegga' stars Charu Shankar, Kumud Mishra, Vinay Pathak, Lavina Tandon, Alka Chatwal, Rajesh Kumar, Umar Saifi, Naman Gor, and Aayat in key roles.

The project enjoys music by Lalit Pandit, cinematography by Raghav Ramadoss, and editing by Aarif Sheikh.

