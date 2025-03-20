PM Modi leads nation in extending greetings on Parsi New Year

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Parsi New Year, Navroz, on Thursday wishing happiness, success, and prosperity for all.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Navroz Mubarak! May this special day bring an abundance of happiness, prosperity, and good health to all."

"May the coming year be marked by success and progress, and may the bonds of harmony be strengthened. Wishing a joyful and fulfilling year ahead!" he added.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda also took to X and posted, "On this auspicious occasion of Navroz, I extend my warmest New Year greetings to the Parsi community across the globe."

"May this New Year bring peace, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Wishing you a joyful and blessed year ahead. Navroz Mubarak!" he added.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also took to X to extend Navroz wishes.

"Navroz Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion bring joy, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones," the Congress MP said.

Extending his wishes, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also posted on social media: "Our warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Navroz, the Parsi New Year. Navroz marks the onset of new beginnings, celebrating life and hope. May this festival strengthen the bonds of harmony and reinvigorate the values of peace in our diverse country."

Navroz, meaning "new day" in Persian, is an ancient festival that marks the first day of spring and the beginning of the Iranian calendar year.

It is celebrated by Parsis and other people of Persian or Iranian descent across the world.

Observed for over 3,000 years, Navroz has its roots in Zoroastrianism and symbolises the rebirth of nature and the triumph of good over evil.

The festival dates back to the Achaemenid Empire, the first Persian Empire, and has evolved over centuries, incorporating the cultural traditions of various communities.

Beyond being a celebration of the changing seasons, Navroz is a spiritual occasion where people reflect on the past year and embrace new beginnings with hope and optimism.

It remains a significant cultural event in many countries once influenced by the Persian Empire.

