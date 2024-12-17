PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 46,300 crore in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The first year of the BJP government in Rajasthan has served as a strong foundation for many more years of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while inaugurating projects worth over Rs 46,300 crore.

PM Modi said the government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has made efforts to strengthen the heritage of good governance in the last one year and taken decisions for the development of the poor families, women, labourers, Vishwakarmas and nomadic tribes.

He noted that the governments at the Centre and the State were rapidly implementing infrastructure projects on the ground by swiftly fulfilling promises, and Tuesday's programme was a significant part of this commitment.

The 24 projects inaugurated or whose foundation stone laid on Tuesday were related to Energy, Roads, Railways and Water, including the interlinking of 11 rivers in the state.

PM Modi added that Tuesday’s event not just marked the completion of one year of the government, but also symbolised the radiating brightness of Rajasthan and a festival of development in the desert state.

Highlighting maladies like paper leaks and employment scams as the legacy of the previous government, PM Modi said the youth had suffered a lot in the past but now the process of ironing out the issues had been initiated by the incumbent government.

Lauding CM Sharma and his team for efforts to give a new direction and pace to development works, the PM said the BJP government in Rajasthan had created thousands of job opportunities in the last one year.

Recalling his recent visit to the Rising Rajasthan Summit 2024, PM Modi remarked that many investors spanning across the globe were present at the event.

The Prime Minister said under the BJP government, job examinations were being conducted in the state with complete transparency as well as appointments were also being made.

PM Modi said earlier people of Rajasthan had to pay more for petrol and diesel as compared to other states but the current government has offered them relief.

He also reminded people that the Centre now directly credits money to the bank accounts of farmers through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and the state Government adds additional funds to support farmers.

Highlighting the delay in the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), PM Modi said that his government believed in cooperation and solutions as against opposition and obstacles. He added that his government has approved and expanded the ERCP.

PM Modi highlighted that as soon as BJP governments were formed in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, an agreement was reached on the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal link project, which would interlink the Chambal River and its tributaries, including Parbati, Kalisindh, Kuno, Banas, Banas, Ruparel, Gambhiri, and Mej rivers.

The PM said he envisions a day when Rajasthan will no longer face water scarcity.

Talking about the benefits of the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal project, PM Modi said it will provide irrigation and drinking water to 21 districts in Rajasthan while accelerating the development of both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

