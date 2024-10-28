PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of health sector projects over Rs 12,500 crore tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday -- on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and 9th Ayurveda Day -- will launch, inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple projects related to the health sector worth around Rs 12,850 crore at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) here.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "Tomorrow, on Ayurveda Day at around 12.30 p.m., important schemes relating to the healthcare sector would either be launched or their foundation stones will be laid. In a historic moment, Ayushman Bharat will be expanded by launching the scheme to provide healthcare to all those above the age of 70. I call upon all those passionate about health, fitness and wellness to join tomorrow's programme."

In a statement on Monday, the PMO said: "As a major addition to the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the Prime Minister will launch the expansion of health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above. This will help provide health coverage for all senior citizens, regardless of their income. It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide quality healthcare services all across the country. In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple healthcare institutions."

PM Modi will inaugurate Phase II of India's First All India Institute of Ayurveda.

It includes a Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy for drug manufacturing, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and start-ups incubation centre and a 500-seat auditorium, among others.

He will also inaugurate three medical colleges at Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh.

Further, he will inaugurate facility and service extensions at various AIIMS in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal, Patna in Bihar, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam and in Delhi, which will also include a Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a Super Speciality Block in Government Medical College at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and a Critical Care Block in Bargarh, Odisha, the PMO statement read.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of five Nursing Colleges in Shivpuri, Ratlam, Khandwa, Rajgarh and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh; 21 Critical Care Blocks at Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), and several facilities and service extensions at AIIMS in Delhi and in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

PM Modi will also inaugurate an ESIC Hospital at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and lay the foundation stone for ESIC hospitals at Faridabad in Haryana, Bommasandra and Narasapur in Karnataka, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh. These projects will bring healthcare benefits to around 55 lakh ESI beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister will also launch a nationwide campaign "Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan" that aims to raise health awareness among the citizens.

