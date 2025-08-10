PM Modi hails K'taka youth for tech role in bringing Pak to its knees in Op Sindoor

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the youngsters of Karnataka and Bengaluru in particular for providing cutting-edge technology to the Indian Armed Forces, enabling them to bring Pakistan to its knees during Operation Sindoor.

He was addressing a gathering at the IIIT Auditorium in Electronics City, Bengaluru, after laying the foundation stone for the Metro Phase 3 project on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi said, “I am visiting Bengaluru for the first time after Operation Sindoor. The Indian Armed Forces successfully carried out Operation Sindoor by entering deep into Pakistan’s territory and destroying terrorist camps.”

“Operation Sindoor compelled Pakistan, which has long supported terrorism, to kneel before India. The world witnessed the capability of a New India,” he added.

Posing a question to the audience, he asked, “Can you guess who was behind the success of Operation Sindoor?” He continued, “It’s our technology. This technological prowess was showcased to the world, and in this, the youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka have played a major role. For this, I congratulate you all.”

Speaking about Bengaluru’s global standing, Prime Minister Modi said, “Bengaluru is counted among the great global cities. We must compete globally and lead on the world stage. For this, our cities must be efficient and ensure speed.”

He noted that the newly inaugurated Yellow Line Metro Service would connect key locations in Bengaluru, ensuring ease of living and working for lakhs of commuters. “When the Orange Line (Metro Phase 3) becomes operational, along with the Yellow Line, 25 lakh commuters will travel every day. This will take Bengaluru’s transport system to new heights,” he stated.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contribution of Infosys Foundation, Biocon, and other companies in developing Metro stations. “Their CSR model is an inspiration, and I thank the corporate sector for their support,” he said.

Reflecting on his connection to the state, he remarked, “Whenever I step into Karnataka, I feel as though I have come to my own home. The culture, the love of the people, and the sweetness of the Kannada language touch my heart. Bengaluru is a symbol of the rise of New India. This city has placed India on the global map in the IT sector. The hard work and talent of its people are the driving force behind Bengaluru’s success story.”

He concluded by stressing the need for modern urban planning: “We must prepare our cities for the 21st century. Bengaluru must be equipped for the future, and in the digital evolution of our country, this city will play a pivotal role.”

