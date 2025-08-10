KTR hopes Congress govt will improve IT ecosystem

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday expressed the hope that the Congress government will continue to work towards improving the IT ecosystem.

The former minister for Information Technology hailed the progress in the construction of the IT tower in Adilabad town.

"Taking IT to Tier 2 towns had been a priority of the KCR Govt and am hoping the Congress Govt will continue to work towards improving the ecosystem," Rama Rao posted on the social media platform 'X'.

"In Telangana we have similar IT Hubs in Nalgonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Khammam, Siddipet and now Adilabad too. Idea was to provide plug-N-play facilities for SME IT companies, rev up the startup ecosystem and also act as skilling centres through TASK centres," added KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known.

The previous BRS government had sanctioned the IT tower in Adilabad at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Though the cost of the facility increased to Rs 58 crore, the Congress government released the funds for the construction.

The facility is expected to help attract IT companies and provide jobs to local youth.

This G+4 tower will have a built-up space of 68,000 square feet and can accommodate 635 employees. About 1,900 people can work in three shifts.

IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu has stated that the Congress government remains committed to promoting the spread of the information technology industry to tier II cities by ensuring full occupancy at IT towers.

The government is making all efforts to convince IT firms to start their operations in IT towers in tier II locations. It is providing infrastructure, including roads, 24/7 electricity and fibre connectivity.

The previous government had set up seven IT towers in tier-II towns. Some companies have already started their operations in these facilities.

The vision was to spread the IT growth across Telangana, not limiting this to Hyderabad Northwest Corner – Hitec City and Gachibowli. The government had rolled out GRID ( Growth in Dispersion) and Rural development policies to spur the growth across Telangana.

Besides creating employment for rural youth, these IT Towers are expected to reduce migration to larger cities, boost local businesses and aid in equitable development of the state.

