PM Modi hails grassroots green initiatives, calls 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' movement for future generations

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the growing environmental consciousness across the country, highlighting individual and community-led efforts to protect nature and promote sustainability.

Speaking in the 123rd episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said that several inspiring initiatives were shared with him on the occasion of World Environment Day, reflecting a rising spirit of environmental responsibility among citizens.

"This month, we all celebrated World Environment Day. I received thousands of your messages. Many people told me about those friends who had set out alone to save the environment, and then the whole society joined them. This contribution of everyone is becoming a great strength for our earth," PM Modi said.

He shared the inspiring story of Ramesh Kharmale from Pune.

"When people take rest at the end of the week, Ramesh Kharmale and his family set out with a pickaxe and a spade. Do you know where to? Towards the hills of Junnar. Be it sunshine or a steep climb, their ascent does not stop. They clear bushes, dig trenches to retain water and sow seeds. They dug 70 trenches in just two months," he said.

"Ramesh Kharmale has made many small ponds and planted hundreds of trees. He is also getting an Oxygen Park built. The result is that birds have started returning here, and wildlife is getting a new breath," he added.

The Prime Minister also lauded a large-scale campaign in Gujarat.

"Another beautiful initiative for the environment has been seen in Ahmedabad city. Here, the Municipal Corporation has started the 'Mission for Million Trees' campaign. The target is to plant lakhs of trees. A special aspect of this campaign is 'Sindoor Van'. This forest is dedicated to the bravehearts of Operation Sindoor. Sindoor saplings are being planted in the memory of those brave people who have sacrificed everything for the country," he said.

He highlighted the growing success of the national campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', which aims to link personal emotion with environmental responsibility.

"Another campaign is being given a new impetus -- 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. Under this campaign, crores of trees have been planted in the country. You, too, must take part in such campaigns going on in your village or city. Plant trees, save water, serve the earth, because when we save nature, we actually protect our future generations," PM Modi urged.

He further cited the example of Patoda village in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district in Maharashtra, which has embraced an eco-friendly lifestyle.

"This is a carbon-neutral village Panchayat. In this village, no one throws garbage outside their house. There is a complete system for collecting garbage from every house. Here, dirty water is also treated. No water goes into the river without being cleaned," he said.

"Last rites are performed with cow dung cakes, and a tree is planted in the name of the deceased with that ash. The cleanliness in this village is also worth seeing. When small habits become a collective resolve, a big change is certain," he added.

The Prime Minister underlined the urgent need for environmental stewardship at both individual and community levels, stressing that such efforts are critical not only for the present but for generations to come.

