PM Modi fulfilling ex-PM Vajpayee's dream of river linking project: MP CM

Bhopal, Dec 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream of the National River Linking Project.

Chief Minister Yadav made this statement briefing about the two ambitious river interlinking projects -- Ken-Betwa (between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh) and another Parvati-Kali Sindh-Chambal (between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan).

He said multiple issues surfaced since when these two river projects were initiated, however, under the guidance of PM Modi all those problems were resolved between the two neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Forest land was the main hurdle in the Ken-Betwa linking project, which we resolved by making a tunnel. I remember that once PM Modi said that he was very serious about this project. And then, I had assured him that all issues will be resolved soon," CM Yadav said.

He added that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa river linking project on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, and it will be a fitting tribute to him.

He said that Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh together will bear 10 per cent cost of this project, while 90 per cent will be allocated from the Centre.

The project will provide water for irrigation to more than 8.1 lakh hectares in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region and another 2.5 lakh hectares in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the Parvati-Kali Sindh-Chambal river linking project, CM Yadav said the much-needed development has been pending for 20 years due to various reasons.

"The consensus on this project could not be made mainly because both states were ruled by different parties. Multiple meetings were held between the officials from both states (Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan). Under the instructions from PM Modi all issues have been resolved now," he added.

He said that on December 17, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Parvati-Kali Sindh-Chambal river-linking project in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also added that after these two river projects, several major rivers within the state will also be interconnected.

"Upon receiving direction from PM Modi for this purpose, I have asked officials to prepare a report of the rivers to be interconnected," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.