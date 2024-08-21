PM Modi embarks on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a three-day visit to Poland and Ukraine to lay the foundation for stronger bilateral ties with the two nations.

He will first arrive in Poland on Wednesday, marking the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister in 45 years. The visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries.

"My visit to Poland comes as we mark 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, and President Andrzej Duda to further advance the partnership between India and Poland.

PM Modi will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community there.

After his Poland visit, PM Modi will travel to war-torn Ukraine on August 23, on what will be the first visit by an Indian PM to the country since the establishment of bilateral relations in 1992.

"From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict," the departure statement further read.

According to the statement, the visit will serve as a "natural continuation of extensive contacts" with the two nations and help forge the foundation for stronger bilateral ties in the future.

​The Prime Minister's engagements in Kyiv will touch on a range of aspects of bilateral ties including political, trade, economic, investments, education, cultural, people-to-people exchanges, humanitarian assistance and others, a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs detailed.

As India continues to encourage a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, PM Modi had met the Ukrainian President on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia on June 14, terming the discussions as "very productive".

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, India has maintained its consistent position that allows it to reach out to both sides to find a solution to the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.

At the same time, New Delhi has dispatched tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Kyiv, including essential medicines and medical equipment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.