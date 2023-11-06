PM Modi didn't have courage to visit Mizoram fearing criticism for his unwillingness to visit Manipur: Congress

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Congress on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting poll-bound Mizoram and just issuing a video asking for votes, saying that he didn’t have the courage to visit the state fearing criticism for his unwillingness to go to violence-hit Manipur.

The Congress added that the people of northeast and the rest of India wonder “what will it take for the Prime Minister to break his silence?”

Taking a dig at Modi, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post on X, said, "Prime Minister didn’t have courage to visit Mizoram even for a few hours and cancelled his visit fearing criticism for his unwillingness to go to Manipur that has been boiling for over six months.”

“However, he released a campaign video for Mizoram. The people of Manipur, Northeast and rest of India wonder what will it take for the PM to break his silence or even meet MPs & MLAs of Manipur? Any ideas?" he asked.

His remarks came a day after the Prime Minister released a video statement for the people of Mizoram appealing for votes for the BJP.

The Congress has been critical of Modi for not visiting strife-hit Manipur, where the ethnic violence erupted on May 3.

Hundreds of people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps in the northeastern state.

The 40-member Mizoram Assembly will go to polls on Tuesday and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

