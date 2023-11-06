Patnaik launches 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' scheme in 3 more districts

Bhubaneswar, Nov 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the much-hyped 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' programme in three more districts.

The ambitious scheme aims at augmentation of rural digital infrastructure and preservation of cultural heritage sites and temples located in the villages across the state. Every village will get Rs 50 lakh for the above-mentioned purpose under the scheme.

Patnaik inaugurated the scheme virtually in Angul, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts on Monday.

Three legislative constituencies – Baliguda, G Udayagiri and Phulbani-- in Kandhamal district will get RS 85.50 crore under the scheme. As many as 2,099 projects will be implemented at 171 panchayats in 12 blocks under the three said constituencies of Kandhamal district.

Similarly, Rs 112.50 crore have been sanctioned for the implementation of 2,796 projects at 225 panchayats in eight blocks under Talcher, Pallahada, Chendipada, Athamalik and Angul constituencies of Angul district.

Meanwhile, Rs 74.50 crore will be spent on 1,662 projects at 149 gram panchayats in seven blocks under two constituencies -- Mohana and Parlakhemundi -- in Gajapati district.

“A new Odisha based on the formidable foundations of cultural infrastructure will touch the horizons of modern technological knowledge by spreading its wings, and we will build a new Odisha,” Patnaik said.

Patnaik asserted that the development of digital infrastructure in villages is the aim of the programme. The villages will get internet connections, science parks, skill development centres, and banking services under the scheme.The primary schools will be included under the scheme.

