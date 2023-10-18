PM Modi congratulates Waheeda Rehman for Dadasaheb Phalke award

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated veteran actress Waheeda Rehman on being bestowed with Indian cinema's highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke award during the 69th National Film awards ceremony held on October 17.

"Congratulations to all those honoured with the 69th National Film Awards. Each awardee has made exemplary contributions to Indian cinema. I would also like to specially congratulate Waheeda Rehman Ji on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award," Modi posted on X.

Apart from Rehman, Alia Bhatt and R Madhavan among others also won national awards during the ceremony presided over by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.