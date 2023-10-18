Assam minister’s chopper suffers mid-air snag, makes emergency landing
Guwahati, Oct 18 (IANS) Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah’s chopper made an emergency landing at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport on Wednesday after it experienced a technical snag midair.
According to the officials, Baruah was on a government tour to the South Salmara district. He was returning from there and was supposed to land on a helipad at Khanapara area of the city.
"The minister was on board a double engine chopper and one of its engines stopped working in mid-air. This prompted the pilot to initiate an emergency landing at the Guwahati airport instead of Khanapara helipad," the official said.
No injuries were reported and the minister is safe.
