Yash Puri's Happy Ending: Oori Pillagada Song Unveiled

Actor Yash Puri, known for his remarkable performances in films such as "Cheppalani Vundi," "Alanti Sithralu," and "Shaakuntalam," is set to enthrall audiences once again in his upcoming project titled "Happy Ending." Sharing the screen as the leading lady is Apoorva Rao.

This cinematic venture is a collaborative effort between Hums Tech Films and Silly Monks Studios, produced by Yogesh Kumar, Sanjay Reddy, and Anil Pallala. Guiding the ship as the director is Kaushik Bhimidi. The previously released songs from this film have garnered an enthusiastic response. Today, they unveil the lyrical gem "Ori Pillagada," which is brimming with vivacious and energetic rap beats.

The track "Ori Pillagada" is presented in a catchy rap style, brought to life by the talents of Lakshmi Priyanka, who penned the lyrics, music director Nidamarthi Ravi, and the melodious vocals of Lavanya Sista. The rap segment features the dynamic MC Teddy. The makers are gearing up for the imminent release of "Happy Ending."