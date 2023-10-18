Arrest current WBBPE president in case of non-cooperation in school job case: Calcutta HC to CBI

Kolkata, Oct 18 (IANS) Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, on Wednesday, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to include the current president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Goutam Paul within the ambit of investigation in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case.

Justice Gangopadhyay has also authorised CBI to take Paul in custody for questioning in case of non-cooperation on this part in the investigation process. Paul has also been asked to be present at CBI’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata on Wednesday evening only.

Justice Gangopadhyay has directed the central agency sleuths to question WBBPE’s deputy secretary Partha Karmakar in the matter. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on December 18.

During the last couple of day, the CBI sleuths have arrested two employees of M. Basu Roy and Company, the entity who supplies optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets for written examination for school job, namely Kaushik Maji and Partha Sen, for their alleged involvement in the matter.

The main charges in the matter are there were several discrepancies in the digitised date relating to these OMR sheets, hence the court has refused to accept the digitised or scanned copies of the OMR sheets.

On Wednesday, Justice Gangopadhyay, also approved CBI appeal for induction of 10 police personnel from the state police, two in the ranks of sub-inspector and eight in the rank of constables. Justice Gangopadhyay directed the state chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi to arrange for deputation of 10 police personnel to CBI with immediate effect.

