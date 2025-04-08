PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit MP this week

Bhopal, April 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on April 11 and 13, respectively, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday.

PM Modi will arrive in the Ashok Nagar district to attend a religious event at Anandpur Trust Ashram, while HM Shah is scheduled to visit Bhopal.

Chief Minister shared this information during the cabinet meeting and instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements.

More details about PM Modi's programme (except for visiting Anand Trust Ashram) are yet to be known, while HM Shah will be visiting Bhopal to attend a programme, 'Gopal Sammelan', a gathering of state-level co-operative milk producers.

During the visit of HM Shah, who is also Union Cooperation Minister, a collaborative agreement between the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the state government, and milk unions will be signed at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal.

"During the event, a collaboration agreement between the MP State Co-operative Dairy Federation Limited, associated milk unions, and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) is also likely to be signed," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the state government has taken an important step to transform the lives of farmers and livestock rearers through a collaborative agreement between the milk unions, NDDB, and the MP State Cooperative Dairy Federation (MPCDF).

"The state government is committed to ensuring that milk is purchased directly from farmers and livestock rearers at fair prices. Under the White Revolution Mission, the number of milk coolers, mini dairy plants, and chilling centres will be increased in collaboration with Sanchi Dairy in each district," he said.

The Chief Minister added that Madhya Pradesh currently ranks third in the country in milk production, adding that the coverage of cooperative societies will be expanded to ensure milk producers receive the full benefits of the cooperative dairy programme.

"The milk processing capacity will be increased from 1.8 million liters per day to three million liters per day. The rise in milk production will also strengthen dairy producer organisations. Farmers will gain a significant new source of income besides traditional agriculture, contributing to the overall progress of the state," he added.

Notably, the collaboration agreement was supposed to be signed on the concluding day of the Global Investment Summit (GIS) on February 25, however, it was put on hold.

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet had already approved the agreement, which is set for an initial five-year period with the possibility of extension through mutual consent. The agreement would be for five years with the possibility of extension through mutual consent.

