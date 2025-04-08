ANERT leads renewable energy push in Kerala through key PM schemes

Thiruvananthapuram, April 8 (IANS) The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), the state nodal agency for renewable energy in Kerala, is taking significant strides in implementing central government schemes aimed at promoting sustainable energy.

ANERT is actively executing the PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme to promote solar energy usage in agriculture.

The initiative focuses on existing agricultural pumps and installing standalone solar pumps in off-grid areas, helping reduce dependence on conventional electricity and diesel.

"This scheme enhances energy security for farmers and promotes sustainable agricultural practices,” said N.N. Veluri, CEO of ANERT.

“It is expected to play a vital role in meeting Kerala’s renewable energy targets while directly benefiting the farming community,” Veluri said.

Under the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, ANERT has achieved the complete solarization of all feasible public buildings within Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation limits. Over 500 buildings have been equipped with rooftop solar systems, contributing a total capacity of 18 MW.

“This move is expected to significantly reduce electricity costs for public institutions and decrease the state's reliance on external power sources,” Veluri said, adding, “It’s a major step toward energy self-sufficiency and sustainability in Kerala.”

In addition, the Green Income Scheme, launched by ANERT, is focused on supporting underprivileged and marginalized groups, including BPL families, Scheduled Castes, fisherfolk, women-headed households, and small landholders. As part of the initiative, 2kW and 3kW rooftop solar systems have been installed in nearly 2,000 households.

“These systems have helped save Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) around Rs 8 to 9 lakh per month in revenue and have provided households with an additional income of approximately Rs 5,000 annually,” Veluri noted.

The scheme also encourages electric cooking through the distribution of induction cooktops, helping families cut down on LPG expenses.

ANERT is also spearheading the state’s ambitious floating solar project, a key part of Kerala’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and meeting 100 per cent of its energy requirements through renewable sources by 2040.

“To advance this goal, guidelines have been issued for the development of floating solar plants on reservoirs, backwaters, and non-arable lands,” Veluri said, adding, “ANERT has been designated as the nodal agency for project implementation and technical approvals. A proposed Single Window Clearance system will further streamline approvals and accelerate project execution.”

Kerala has also positioned itself on the global renewable energy map through its Green Hydrogen Valley Statement of Ambition (2035), finalized by ANERT in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The project includes the deployment of both fuel-cell (FC) and hydrogen internal combustion engine (HICE) vehicles. Two hydrogen refueling stations will be set up along state highways as part of the Hydrogen Highways initiative.

