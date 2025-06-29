As PM Modi addresses ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Pasmanda Muslims hail govt’s welfare push

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', several Muslims, especially from the Pasmanda community, shared how the past 11 years have brought visible changes in their lives -- from better health and housing to employment opportunities and women’s empowerment.

These people shared their experiences after listening to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

Noor Fatima, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, beams with pride as she speaks about the transformation she has seen. Speaking to IANS from Uttar Pradesh, she said, “Earlier, corruption was everywhere. Now everything is online, transparent,” she says.

“I received Rs 10,000 during the Covid period. We also got sewing machines and training, which helped many women start their own work.”

Fatima particularly praised schemes like ‘Laadli Behen Yojana’ that gave women financial support and a sense of independence. “We are now moving ahead. Earlier, we were dependent. Now women are working, even getting government jobs”, she said.

Mohammed Tariq, echoing a similar sentiment, said, “All the schemes that came in the last 11 years -- ‘PM Awas Yojana’, free LPG under 'Ujjwala', ‘Ayushman Bharat’ -- helped bring us out of poverty. For the first time, Pasmanda Muslims are being heard and helped.”

Shariq Abbasi, a 27-year-old, believes ‘Mann Ki Baat’ gave a new platform to the youth. “In my lifetime, I’ve never seen a PM or CM speak so directly to young people. It feels like our voices matter. Under Modi ji, there has been real progress -- especially in food security and job opportunities.”

These voices from the Muslim community highlight a shift -- both in perception and participation about the government and the BJP that leads it.

After listening to PM Modi's radio programme, they expressed joy and said that welfare initiatives are no longer just announcements but lived realities for many.

From access to rations and healthcare, and from livelihood programmes to empowerment schemes, Muslim beneficiaries say these policies have deeply transformed their lives.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.