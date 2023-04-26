PM to inaugurate national games in Oct: Goa CM

Panaji, April 26 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the 37th National Games will be held in October, 2023 and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that with hosting of national games, now Goa will add another activity of 'sports tourism' in the tourism area.

Rajya Sabha MP and President of Indian Olympic Association P.T. Usha and Goa's sports minister Govind Gaude were also present on the occasion.

P.T. Usha was on her visit to oversee the preparations for hosting the 37th National Games.

"We are taking a review of infrastructure and planning to host the national games. Sports associations of Goa are being taken into confidence to create a sports environment here," CM Sawant said.

He said that dates of the inaugural of national games will be decided as per availability of the Prime Minister, who will inaugurate the mega sports event. "Sports tourism is our next activity in the tourism area. We will help to organise sports events at national level in the future as we have infrastructure ready after national games," Sawant said.

P.T. Usha said that she is happy that Goa showed keen interest to host the national games. "Work has already started and I am confident that it will be held in a nice way," she said.

Govind Gaude said that infrastructure for hosting national games is getting ready. "We are floating the tenders for whatever work is left," Gaude said.

