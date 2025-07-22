PLI schemes see actual investment of Rs 1.76 lakh crore, create over 12 lakhs jobs: Minister

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have realised actual investment of Rs. 1.76 lakh crore till March 2025 across 14 sectors, which has resulted in incremental production/sales of over Rs. 16.5 lakh crore and employment generation of over 12 lakhs (direct and indirect), the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

To date, 806 applications have been approved under PLI schemes across 14 sectors. These schemes have incentivized domestic manufacturing, leading to increased production, job creation and a boost in exports, said Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The pharmaceuticals sector has witnessed cumulative sales of Rs 2.66 lakh crore which includes exports of Rs 1.70 lakh crore achieved in the first three years of the scheme.

The scheme has contributed to India becoming a net exporter of bulk drugs (Rs 2,280 crore) from net importer (-1,930 crore) as was the case in FY 2021-22. It has also resulted in significant reduction in gap between the domestic manufacturing capacity and demand of critical drugs.

Under the PLI Scheme for medical devices, 21 projects have started manufacturing of 54 unique medical devices, which include high end devices such as Linear Accelerator (LINAC), MRI, CT-Scan, Heart Valve, Stent, Dialyzer Machine, C-Arm, Cath Lab, Mammograph, MRI Coils, etc, the minister informed the House.

The production of mobiles in value terms has increased by around 146 per cent from Rs 2,13,773 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 5,25,000 crore in 2024-25 as per industry association and DGCIS.

During the same period, exports of mobile phones in value terms has increased by around 775 per cent from Rs 22,870 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 2,00,000 crore in 2024-25, he added.

“Cumulative incentive amount of Rs 21,534 crore have been disbursed as on 24.06.2025 under PLI Scheme for 12 sectors, namely Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM), IT Hardware, Bulk Drugs, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Telecom & Networking Products, Food Processing, White Goods, Drones & Drone Components, Specialty Steel, Textile products and Automobiles & Auto components, the minister highlighted.

