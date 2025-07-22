Pratham Kunwar's latest show 'Jhallee' talks about the unique bond of friendship, and tough choices

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Dangal TV is bringing to the viewers a fresh tale of friendship, strength, and Tough Choices, through its latest show, "Jhallee".

Set against the backdrop of Punjab, the show will share the story of two best friends who are each other's biggest support. However, their bond is put to the test after Nirvair enters their lives. What will happen when they are asked to choose between their friendship and him?

"Jhallee" enjoys an ensemble cast with Pratham Kunwar as Nirvair, Isha Kaloya as Amrit, and Apeksha Malviya as Noor, along with others.

Expressing her excitement about being a part of the show, Apeksha said, “I’m extremely grateful to Dangal TV for giving me an opportunity to play such a significant role in Jhallee. I portray Noor, lovingly referred to as Jhallee, a character who is innocent, pure-hearted, and shares a deep emotional bond with her best friend, Amrit. The show beautifully portrays their friendship, along with a series of impactful incidents and unexpected twists that ultimately lead to Noor’s transformation into Jhallee. ”

“I truly believe viewers will resonate with the heartfelt connection between them," she added.

Shedding light on her role, Isha said, "The character portrayed is of Amrit, a girl from an affluent background who shares an unbreakable bond with Noor, her childhood friend. Amrit is willing to go to any length for Noor because of the selfless sacrifices.”

She went on to say, “I’m extremely thankful to Dangal TV for trusting me with this role and making me part of their family. We’re hopeful that Jhallee will become one of the most loved shows across the country.”

Pratham added, “It’s an absolute honor to be associated with Dangal TV and to portray the character of Nirvair in Jhallee. I’m grateful for this opportunity and excited to be part of a story that promises gripping twists and emotional depth. I’m confident the audience will stay hooked.”

"Jhallee" will air from Monday to Sunday at 8.30 pm only on Dangal TV and anytime on the Dangal Play app.

