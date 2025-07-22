MP, Rajasthan to modernise historic hydel stations with Rs 1,000 crore green energy push

Bhopal, July 22 (IANS) In a significant move to revitalise ageing infrastructure and boost renewable energy output, the Governments of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have decided on a joint initiative to modernise two of India’s oldest hydroelectric power stations -- Gandhi Sagar in Neemuch and Rana Pratap Sagar in Rawatbhata.

The combined investment for the renovation stands at over Rs 1,000 crore, with Rs 464 crore allocated for Gandhi Sagar and Rs 575 crore for Rana Pratap Sagar.

The Gandhi Sagar Hydel Power Station, commissioned between 1960 and 1966 on the Chambal River, has long served as a cornerstone of Madhya Pradesh’s hydropower generation. With five units of 23 MW each, the station has an installed capacity of 115 MW.

Technical assessments conducted by Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) and central agencies like WAPCOS have confirmed that the plant has outlived its design life and requires comprehensive renovation and modernisation, said Kailash Vijayavargiya, state urban development minister and government spokesperson.

The plan includes reverse engineering, equipment replacement, and uprating of generation capacity, with 30 per cent of the funding to be provided by the state government and the remaining 70 per cent sourced through institutional loans, the minister said, adding that the cabinet has decided to go ahead with the plan.

Meanwhile, the Rana Pratap Sagar Hydel Power Station in Rajasthan, commissioned in 1968 under the joint Chambal Valley Project, has an installed capacity of 172 MW across four units.

The station faced severe setbacks in 2019 when all units were submerged due to flooding, prompting a multi-year restoration effort.

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) has now committed to a full-scale renewal of the facility, with similar funding proportions -- 30 per cent equity from the state and 70 per cent through loans.

The project aims to restore and enhance the station’s output to 175 MW.

Both states share operational responsibilities and costs for these interstate projects, reflecting a long-standing energy partnership.

The modernisation is expected to improve efficiency, extend the operational life of the plants, and contribute significantly to the region’s green energy portfolio, said the minister. Once completed, the two stations will collectively generate nearly 290 MW of clean electricity, reinforcing India’s commitment to sustainable power and infrastructure resilience.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.