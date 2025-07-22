Avatar 3 Trailer and First Look Date Released, James Cameron's Film Set for December 2025 Release

James Cameron’s Avatar 3: Ash and Fire is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. The third chapter in the epic Avatar saga is set to hit theatres worldwide on December 19.

Building the anticipation, the makers have unveiled the first look poster, introducing a brand-new character in the Pandora universe — Varang, the film’s main antagonist. The character is portrayed by Oona Chaplin, granddaughter of the legendary Charlie Chaplin.

Alongside the poster, the team also announced the release date of the film’s first trailer, which will debut in theatres this weekend with Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps. Fans heading to see Fantastic Four, which releases on July 25, will also get an exclusive first glimpse of Avatar 3 on the big screen.

The previous installment, Avatar: The Way of Water, released in 2022 with massive hype but fell short of matching the critical and box office success of the original 2009 film. Nevertheless, the first Avatar remains the highest-grossing film of all time, with The Way of Water holding the third spot.

With Avatar 3 promising new characters, fresh conflicts, and James Cameron’s signature visual spectacle, it remains to be seen if this holiday release can climb to the top of the global box office once again.

Returning to the franchise are Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña in lead roles, supported by Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Ask ChatGPT