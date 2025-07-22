South Korea: Presidential secretary resigns over controversial remarks defending martial law

Seoul, July 22 (IANS) South Korea's presidential office has announced that Kang Jun-wook, Presidential Secretary for national integration, stepped down on Tuesday amid controversy over his remarks defending former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.

Kang, a former professor at Dongguk University, was appointed by President Lee Jae Myung in mid-July to the post to gather public opinion and draft policies aimed at fostering social unity, but has faced growing pressure to resign over his past controversial remarks.

In a book published in March, Kang wrote that Yoon had viewed martial law as a means to express his frustration with the political gridlock and argued that framing the move as an act of rebellion amounted to inciting public sentiment, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kang has also faced criticism for earlier Facebook posts in which he echoed Japan's claims that its 1910-45 colonial rule helped modernise Korea and denied Tokyo's wartime forced labour.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung acknowledged the mounting public concern, saying President Lee accepted the secretary's resignation.

"There was strong public criticism that his actions did not align with the governing philosophy and principles of the administration," the spokesperson told reporters. "In response, Kang expressed his intention to take responsibility for his missteps and sincerely apologise to the public by voluntarily stepping down."

A successor will be appointed from among conservative figures who share the administration's philosophy and commitment to national unity, she added.

In a separate development related to martial law imposition, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was booked on charges of giving false testimony regarding details of Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law, legal sources said on Tuesday.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team recently booked the former prime minister after suspecting he lied during testimony to the Constitutional Court and the National Assembly, according to the sources.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.