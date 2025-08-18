'Plays vital role to realise Viksit Bharat', PM Modi on Nirmala Sitharaman's birthday

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm birthday greetings to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, praising her contribution in steering India towards the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' and an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Born on August 18, 1959, in a Tamil Iyengar family in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman has been serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2016, representing Karnataka, after earlier representing Andhra Pradesh from 2014 to 2016.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Birthday greetings to Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji. Her efforts are playing a vital role in realising our dream of a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Praying for her long and healthy life."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes, lauding her energy and dedication.

"On her birthday, greetings to the Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman. Blessed with great energy and a zeal to bring positive change in the lives of our people, she has made remarkable contributions across various sectors. Praying for her good health and long life," Singh posted on X.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar joined in with his message, highlighting Sitharaman's commitment to the nation's development.

"Warmest birthday greetings to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji. Her commitment to nation's growth and progress is inspiring. Wishing her good health, happiness and success in all her endeavours," he said.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also wished her on the occasion.

"Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Union Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji. May this occasion bring joy and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity," Gadkari said in a post.

Sitharaman has held key roles in the Union Cabinet, having earlier served as the 28th Defence Minister of India from 2017 to 2019, making her the second woman to hold the post after Indira Gandhi.

She also became India's second woman Finance Minister after Gandhi, and the first to serve as a full-time occupant of both portfolios.

Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget eight times, standing second only to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who holds the record for the maximum number of budgets presented.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.