Piyush Goyal's chopper in Andhra Pradesh develops technical snag

Tirupati, June 16 (IANS) Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who is in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday cancelled his visit to the state's Krishnapatnam port after the helicopter he was to fly in developed a technical snag.

The technical snag was detected after the minister had boarded the helicopter in this temple town.

The Central minister, who had earlier offered prayers at Tirumala temple, was to visit the Krishnapatnam port.

Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta has taken a serious view of the technical problem in the helicopter used by the Chief Minister and other VIPs. He has sought a report from the officials concerned.

Goyal, who arrived in Amaravati on Sunday on a two-day visit to the state, reached Tirupati after a meeting with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The Union Minister, along with his family members, offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala on Monday morning.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu extended a warm welcome to the Union Minister and made special arrangements for darshan. Following the darshan, Vedic scholars performed Veda Ashirvachanam, imparting sacred blessings upon Goyal at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

"I offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara, seeking blessings for the nation's progress and societal well-being. I prayed for the success of the Central government's initiatives towards a Viksit Bharat and for India to emerge as a Vishwaguru," Goyal said after the ceremonies.

Andhra Pradesh Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad and T.G. Bharat accompanied the Union Minister.

Goyal on Sunday had a meeting with Chief Minister Naidu. The two leaders discussed various issues faced by tobacco and aquaculture farmers in the state.

Naidu urged the Centre to provide Rs 150 crore for tobacco procurement, reduction of import duty on crude palm oil, and to hold talks with the US authorities to reduce the 27 per cent tariff on aqua products.

