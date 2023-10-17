Pink postpones concert tour dates due to 'family medical issues'

Los Angeles, Oct 17 (IANS) Pink was apologising for having to postpone two concerts in Tacoma as the singer shares the dates will have to be rescheduled due to "family medical issues".

“I send my sincerest apologies, love and health to all,” Pink wrote in an Instagram post alongside a statement informing fans that the shows set to take place at the Tacoma Dome in Washington state were being postponed, reports deadline.com.

“I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed,” read the statement.

“Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule.”

The statement continued, “Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”

Pink didn’t elaborate on the medical issues she is facing. The singer just started last week the Trustfall Tour performing her first date on October 12 in Sacramento followed by two shows in San Francisco on October 14 and 15.

Her next scheduled tour date is set for October 20 and 21 when she will travel to Vancouver, Canada.

Other cities Pink is scheduled to travel to in her current tour include Denver, Kansas City, Montreal, New York City, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Louisville, Charlotte, Miami, Sunrise, Orlando and Tulsa.

