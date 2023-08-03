Petition filed in SC against Patna HC’s order on caste-based survey in Bihar

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) A petition was moved before the Supreme Court on Thursday against the recent order of the Patna High Court dismissing pleas challenging the caste-based survey in Bihar.



The special leave petition has been filed by Akhilesh Kumar, one of the petitioners, through advocate Tanya Shree, in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the High Court passed on Tuesday.

In its decision passed on August 1, the High Court, while dismissing the batch of pleas, gave a green signal to the Nitish Kumar-led state government to conduct caste-based survey in Bihar.

Earlier on May 4, it had ordered an interim stay on the survey which had started on January 7 and was scheduled to be completed on May 15.

The pleas filed before the high court contended that the survey could only be done by the Centre and the Bihar government was doing it to seek "advantage" in elections.

“We find the action of the State to be perfectly valid, initiated with due competence, with the legitimate aim of providing ‘Development with Justice’,” said the High Court on Tuesday while dismissing the pleas.

--IANS

pds/dpb

