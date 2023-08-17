Person caught with stolen licensed pistol in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 17 (IANS) J&K Police on Thursday caught a person in Srinagar city with a stolen licensed pistol.

Police said, “One person, namely Lokesh Kumar of Alipurdauar, West Bengal at present Elahibagh Soura, Srinagar was caught with a pistol on a joint naka at Regal chowk in wee hours.

“He had stolen this pistol the same night from the house of a registered license holder.

An FIR 31/2023 has been registered at the Kothibagh police station.

