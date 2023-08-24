Permanent homes for violence-hit people to be built at original sites: Manipur CM

Imphal, Aug 24 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday said that prefabricated houses are being constructed to rehabilitate displaced people temporarily while the permanent structures would be built at the original places for those affected by the violence in the state.

The Chief Minister added that a survey has been started for the purpose.

Handing over prefabricated temporary shelter homes to 400 displaced families in the first phase at Sajiwa Jail Complex, Imphal East district, Singh at a function said that 3,000 shelter homes would be constructed in different districts under the scheme for providing temporary shelter to displaced families.

He said that the temporary shelter homes are being constructed at a total cost of around Rs 149 crore, of which an amount of Rs 101 crore had already been disbursed from the Prime Minister's Office through the Union Home Minister.

Stating prefabricated houses are being constructed to rehabilitate displaced people temporarily, he said that permanent homes would also be constructed at their original places in the meantime and a survey has been started for the same.

He maintained that rehabilitation of persons displaced due to the ongoing unrest in the state is the utmost priority of the government.

The Chief Minister recalled that many innocent people from both hill and valley regions had been taking shelter at different relief camps following the unfortunate incident that happened since May 3.

He said that the state government had been putting in every effort to restore normalcy in the state and also to bring back the normal lives of affected people in all aspects.

Claiming that the situation in the state is coming back to normal, Singh said that security personnel deployed had started carrying out duties at their respective places.

He expected that normalcy would return soon and gave credit to the support of various civil society organisations, churches, women organisations, and other stakeholders for this.

The Chief Minister said that displaced families would be given priority under the ‘One Family One Livelihood’ scheme of the government and added that certain teams of government officials had been constituted for the same.

