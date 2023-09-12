'People forced to surrender life insurance too': Kharge attacks Modi govt over inflation

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday again targeted the Modi government over skyrocketing inflation, saying that there is "no limit for loot" and now the common people are unable to take life insurance cover.

Kharge, in a post in Hindi on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), said: "There is no limit to loot, inflation has taken away life insurance. Due to the profiteering policy of the Modi government, it has become difficult for a common family to run a household.

"The result of deadly inflation is that people have been forced to surrender even the essential life insurance. 47 per cent people have returned their life insurance policies in the last five years. If this is the condition of the public's pockets, So such immortal time is not needed."

Kharge, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, also attached a video prepared by the party quoting the figures from the SBI Life Financial Immunity Study 3.0.

The Congress has been critical of the government over the issue of inflation and unemployment and has been targeting the government on day to day basis.

