Congress holds meeting of MP Screening Committee, discusses 66 seats where it has been losing

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) With just few months for the crucial Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Tuesday held the meeting of the screening committee with its Chairman Jitendra Singh, former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and others also present.

The top leaders of the Madhya Pradesh Congress arrived at the party’s war room here at 15, GRG Road to hold a brainstorming session on the probable candidates for the Assembly elections, scheduled later this year.

Party sources in know of the developments said that in Tuesday’s meeting, the list of 66 Assembly seats, on which the party has not won or is weak and or had won occasionally, was to be discussed first.

As per a source, on the same model as the BJP, the Congress also wants to finalise its candidates by first discussing the weakest seats.

Madhya Pradesh has 230 Assembly seats.

The ruling BJP has already announced the names of 39 candidates.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.