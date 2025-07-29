Pawan Kalyan turns nostalgic after meeting martial arts master Renshi Raja from Shihan Hussaini's school

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, widely admired for his expertise in martial arts, recently turned nostalgic after meeting martial arts master Renshi Raja from Shihan Hussaini's school.

For the unaware, Pawan Kalyan was trained by the late Shihan Hussaini, a respected figure in the martial arts community.

Known for incorporating authentic martial arts moves in his films, Pawan Kalyan's fondness for the late master Shihan Hussaini is a well established fact.

The actor-turned-politician recently met Renshi Raja, a senior from his early karate days. The two trained under Shihan Hussaini during their formative years, and their reunion marked a nostalgic moment for both. Interestingly, Renshi Raja was already a black belt when Pawan Kalyan was still a green belt at the school. Renshi Raja now heads the martial arts school they once trained in.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a note on the emotional reunion, Pawan Kalyan expressed admiration for Renshi Raja’s dedication in carrying forward their late mentor's vision.

He fondly recalled the old days of training and the strong bond they shared with Shihan Hussaini, describing the conversation as a walk down memory lane filled with pride and respect. The reunion photo quickly caught public attention, going viral across social platforms.

He wrote, "It was a great pleasure and honour to reconnect with Thiru Renshi Raja Avl. from Tamil Nadu after 34 years. He was my senior in the early 1990s, training under the guidance of Shihan Hussaini Avl. at the same karate school. At that time, Renshi Raja was already a black belt holder while I was still a green belt. It’s heartening to see him now leading the very school where we trained, carrying forward Shihan’s vision with dedication. Recalling our long-standing association with Shihan Hussaini and discussing our shared passion for martial arts brought back many cherished memories."

Recently, Pawan Kalyan demonstrated his martial arts prowess in the period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, impressing audiences with his martial art skills in an 18-minute-long fight sequence.

