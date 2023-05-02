Patnaik congratulates Odisha FC team on winning Super Cup

Bhubaneswar, May 2 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday congratulated the Odisha FC team for their phenomenal performance in the 2022-2023 season and qualifying for the AFC.

The Odisha FC team met the Chief Minister along with the Super Cup trophy, which they won for the first time.

Raj Athwal, President, Clifford Miranda, head coach, Amrinder Singh, player, Shubham Sarangi, player, Abhik Chatterjee, club general manager and Amrit Pattojoshi, club psychiatrist met the Chief Minister here this evening.

"I would like to congratulate everyone associated with Odisha FC for their remarkable performance. The coach and players have made us proud, and I hope Odisha FC will continue their winning form and inspire a new generation of footballers from Odisha," Patnaik said.

He emphasised that their success is a testimony to their commitment and their determination to achieve their goals. The CM praised each player for their outstanding performances and contributions to the team.

Athwal thanked the Chief Minister for creating the best football facilities in India and for his support to the team over the years. The club president also thanked the Chief Minister for supporting Odisha FC and making a holistic sports ecosystem for proper development of football.

